Indian traffic cop, one of Michael Jackson's biggest fan, reduces road accidents with his epic dance moves

An Indian traffic cop, Kunwar Ranjeet Singh claims that he is the biggest Michael Jackson fan. He was spotted clearing the traffic and guiding the pedestrians by performing some of the epic dance moves. It is a story of constable Ranjeet Singh who moonwalks to prevent road accidents and traffic jams in Madhya Pradesh's city Indore. Like every other city, Indore too witnesses the traffic rule breakers. This lead to traffic jams, chaos, road accidents and a lot more on the roads especially during the rush hours.

However, this fun and responsible actions at the same time makes this traffic cop a wise man. He breaks down the monotony and serves his best by dancing around to clear the traffic jam on High Court Junction on the arterial Mahatma Gandhi Road.

In his telephonic interview with the Quartz, he told, “A change in the body language had made the whole thing interesting and people noticed. Now the number of accidents at the junction have also reduced.”

Now, this cop has become a celebrity and people often come to have a glimpse of his epic dance. They detour from their usual route to check on him once. This 38 years old traffic constable is serving his Nation by adding a little fun to his day to day job. For him, the traffic signals are the disco lights which make him dance to their beats.

Following his instructions, people now are guided by his dance moves and not just the sound of his whistle.