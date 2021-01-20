Wednesday, January 20, 2021
     
Dragon fruit gets a new name 'kamalam,' hilarious 'naamkaran' of other fruits & vegetables follow

As soon as dragon fruit got renamed as 'kamalam,' Twitter meme fest began where Netizens gave some bizarre names to other fruits and vegetables including pineapple, banana, red chilies, etc. And if it wasn't enough a new trend of giving 'Sanskari' names followed under hashtag #SanskaariFruitsSabzi which soon became one of the top trends on the micro-blogging website.

New Delhi Updated on: January 20, 2021 19:30 IST
The Gujarat government has decided to rename dragon fruit as 'Kamalam', informed Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. A patent to change the nomenclature of dragon fruit, which is largely grown in Kutch, Navsari, and different parts of Saurashtra, to 'Kamalam' was also applied. The CM said, "The name dragon fruit is not proper, and due to its name one thinks of China. So we have given it the name 'Kamalam'." As soon as the decision came, a Twitter meme and joke fest began where Netizens gave some bizarre names to other fruits and vegetables including pineapple, banana, red chilies, etc. And if it wasn't enough a new trend of giving 'Sanskari' names followed under hashtag #SanskaariFruitsSabzi which soon became one of the top trends on the micro-blogging website.

If you are still missing out on the hilarious reactions that came, have a look below:

 

