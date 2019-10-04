Friday, October 04, 2019
     
  Bigg Boss 13: Housemates call Shefali Bagga 'fox' while Tweeple shower praise on her

Bigg Boss 13: Housemates call Shefali Bagga 'fox' while Tweeple shower praise on her

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Bagga’s determination to play the game has earned her much respect and praise on social media.

October 04, 2019
Bigg Boss 13: Housemates call Shefali Bagga ‘fox’ while Tweeple shower praise on her

Bigg Boss 13 has started exploding with fights and endless drama within four days of the housemates getting locked together. In the latest episode, Shefali Bagga came on the hitlist of all the housemates when she refused to support Devoleena’s name for the first Queen. The anchor stood up for herself and claimed that she will stick to her decision. Earlier, she also had a fight with TV actor Sidharth Shukla. It won’t be wrong to say that all the housemates have all gone against her. Devoleena even called her ‘chalak lomdi’. But this has not broken Shefali.

Shefali’s determination to play the game has earned her much respect and praise on social media. Soon after the Bigg Boss 13 episode aired on TV, she ruled the trends on social media. People are praising her and have flooded Twitter with comments. One twitter user said, 'She has come to play for herself.’ Another tweeted, ‘Everyone targeting her ...I wanna see and understand what this personality is all about’. Check out all the reactions here- 

 

