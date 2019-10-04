Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 13: Housemates call Shefali Bagga ‘fox’ while Tweeple shower praise on her

Bigg Boss 13 has started exploding with fights and endless drama within four days of the housemates getting locked together. In the latest episode, Shefali Bagga came on the hitlist of all the housemates when she refused to support Devoleena’s name for the first Queen. The anchor stood up for herself and claimed that she will stick to her decision. Earlier, she also had a fight with TV actor Sidharth Shukla. It won’t be wrong to say that all the housemates have all gone against her. Devoleena even called her ‘chalak lomdi’. But this has not broken Shefali.

Shefali’s determination to play the game has earned her much respect and praise on social media. Soon after the Bigg Boss 13 episode aired on TV, she ruled the trends on social media. People are praising her and have flooded Twitter with comments. One twitter user said, 'She has come to play for herself.’ Another tweeted, ‘Everyone targeting her ...I wanna see and understand what this personality is all about’. Check out all the reactions here-

So all HMs are really Slut-Shaming #ShefaliBagga & BB just showed us the morning part in the gym area but it's happening since long time.



Wow👏. HMs really need to Stop saying "Shefali ko koi bhi chalega" Kyun bhai ?? She is here for game, ladke patane ni aayi hai wo. #BB13 — Megha (@roars_loudly) October 3, 2019

Agreed #ShefaliBagga messed up Situation, also created drama for footage,

but don't you think?

She was right in her place? C'mon atleast she has individuality & guts to take stand and that doesn't make her vamp or Priyanka jagga ! Grow up. 🌚 #BiggBoss13 #BB13 — Տ H Մ Յ H 🌸 (@Shubh_vkk) October 3, 2019

All HMs are slut-shaming #ShefaliBagga



Glad Shefali finally said & BB didn't edited the part. YES THAT WAS COOKED-UP STORIES WHICH SHE DID FOR TEAM & STILL THEY ALL CORNERED HER. SO SO SELFISH



Even Devo choose herself🤷‍♀️. Dalljiest, Mahira & Shehnaaz being idiot here #BB13 — Megha (@roars_loudly) October 3, 2019

Devoleena darling you are getting footage today because of #ShefaliBagga not the other way round 🙄typical entitled TV actress .. all power to Shefali #BB13 #BiggBoss13 — S🌟 (@SardiKaTheEnd) October 3, 2019

#ShefaliBagga is fighting for herself which can be considered good but it is too soon. Form alliances first. #ShehnazGill and #MahiraSharma could’ve demanded the same but they are forming friendships. Smart move.#BB13 #BiggBoss #BiggBoss13 — MB (@MithiMirchi10) October 3, 2019

So #ArtiSingh knew, that divorce was only cooked up story but she showed crocodile tears to gain sympathy.



Proud of #ShefaliBagga for such presence of mind.



Beauty with brains ✌✌#BiggBoss13 — Shefali Bagga Team (@ShefaliBaggaTM) October 3, 2019

Today episode is entertaining only coz of #ShefaliBagga

Yesterday's episode was entertaining only bcoz of #Shefali

Other contestant to bhed chaal chalege bahu ki image nahi bigadni chaiye show. Boring ho jae wo chalega#BiggBoss13 @shefali_bagga — Srishty's Abhi 🦋 (@Abhi_tiwareee) October 3, 2019

#ShefaliBagga is getting unnecessary hate.



She is the one which is needed to make #BiggBoss interesting.



Right now she is creating great hype for this season.#BiggBoss13 — ⚽️Raees Happu- God of Thunder⚽️ (@HappuDroga4) October 3, 2019

Everybody was forcing #ShefaliBagga to say YES for #Devoleena



No body was ready to listen Shefali's side.She may have some valid points



But people said her Shut Up 🤫& follow team decision



What special Devoleena did in tht task, than vomiting!😣#BiggBoss #BiggBoss13 #BB13 — CA Rakesh 🇮🇳 (@albelaindian) October 3, 2019

I support #ShefaliBagga to take his own stand.....

But my favorite is #ShehnaazGill ....

I like her cute, inocent, charming, behavior.....🤗🤗🤗🙂😘



Don't know why she didn't take a stand for himself....🤔🤔🤔 — Harshit Jain (@imharshit_jain) October 3, 2019

Also read: After Arti Singh, it's time for fight between Sidharth Shukla and Shefali Bagga

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page