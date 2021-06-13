Image Source : TWITTER/ROCKSTARAMIT Netizens react to viral video of 'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner apologizing to YouTuber for accusing him of cheating

'Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad came into the spotlight last year when a post on social media showing him crying because of his financial woes became viral, provoking overwhelming support in cash and in-kind. Monetary support from all across the country showered on him and his wife Badami Devi, all thanks to a YouTuber Gaurav Wasan who shot and shared the same on his channel. However, the 80-year-old owner later accused Wasan of misappropriating the money by carrying out transactions in the latter's bank account. Well now, the latest viral clip doing rounds on the internet shows Kanta Prasad with folded hands seeking an apology from Gaurav and saying that it was just a misunderstanding and he did not accuse him of theft.

The video shows 'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner saying, "Gaurav Wasan, vo ladka koi chor nhi tha, aur na he humney ussey kabhi chor kaha hai. Bas humarey se ek chook hui hai ki jo humney kahan ki Guarav Wasan ko humney bulaya, nhi, Gaurav apney aap aae they. Aur hum isliye shama maangtey hai aur janta se kehtey hai ki koi galati ho toh humey maaf karna."

Have a look at the same here:

As soon as the clip made its way on the internet, it got a lot of reactions from the Netizens. On one hand where people said that it is karma that has hit them hard, there are others who said that people should forgive the elderly couple. See the reactions here:

Kanta Prasad as well as his wife had to shut down their new restaurant that opened in Malviya Nagar in December 2020 using the donation money, owing to losses. The 80-year-old is now running his famous 'Baba Ka Dhaba' eatery and wishes to continue to running this Dhaba as long as he is alive.