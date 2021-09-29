Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma replies to siblings' letter over delayed development of their adult teeth

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/MUKHTAR AHMED Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma replies to siblings' letter about their baby teeth

Two siblings of Assam six-year-old Raeesa Rawza Ahmed and five-year-old Aryan Ahmed have caught the attention of the netizens because of the adorable letters that they wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, expressing concern over the delayed development of their adult teeth.

Their uncle, Mukhtar Ahmed, shared a picture of the letters in which the children urged that necessary action be taken to address their problem.

“From my niece Rawza(6yrs) & nephew Aryan(5yrs) N.B. Trust me, I’m not home, I’m on duty, my niece and nephew wrote on their own perhaps… PS: Please do the needful for their teeth as they can’t chew their favourite food,” wrote Ahmed while sharing the post.

He also shared the picture of the kids.

The Assam CM replied to the letter on his social media account, saying he will try to get the issue fixed. CM tweeted a response saying that he will do his best to get the siblings a good dentist from Guwahati who can do a checkup for their teeth. He wrote, "I’ll be happy to arrange a good dentist in Guwahati for you so that we can enjoy your favourite food together."