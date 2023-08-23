BJP, Congress don't have intention to pass women’s reservation Bill, says BRS leader K Kavitha

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Bhartiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha

Telangana: Bhartiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha on Wednesday lashed out at both BJP and Congress saying that they don't have intentions to pass women's reservation Bill in the Parliament.

Kavitha's reaction was in retaliation to the BJP and Congress who criticised BRS for not fielding enough women candidates in the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Assembly elections are due to be in the state later this year.

The BRS earlier TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) has fielded only six women candidates in the upcoming elections.

Hitting out at the BJP and Congress, Kavitha said that only legislation will increase women's representation in Parliament and state assemblies.

Kavitha further said that instead of passing the Bill to allow 33 per cent women reservation in both Parliament and Assemblies, BJP and Congress are trying to draw political mileage out of the issue.

Both BJP and Congress slammed the BRS for giving tickets to only 6 woman candidates as the party announced the names of 115 candidates and took a dig at K Kavitha who staged a dharna in Delhi's Jantar Mantar previously demanding women's reservation.

However, responding to criticism, K Kavitha said, "I am happy that the parties which did not respond to dharna then are now responding. But it is unfortunate that instead of addressing the real issue, they are trying to play a political game."

She further asked what Congress has done for the bill since 2010.

“I will invite Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Smriti Irani, and DK Aruna to join the protest. Let us see who is sincere and who is not,” she said.

With inputs from IANS

