Telangana Assembly Elections: KCR to contest from Kamareddy and Gajwel, BRS declares candidates for 115 seats

Telangana CM and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao released a list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Hyderabad Updated on: August 21, 2023 16:19 IST
Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday released the first list of 115 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections. The Chief Minister will contest from Kamareddy and Gajwel and Minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) from Sircilla.

Assembly elections in Telangana will be held in the coming months. The tenures of the Telangana Assembly will come to an end on January 16, 2024.  In 2018, K Chandrashekar Rao secured a landslide victory by winning 87 of the 119 seats.

