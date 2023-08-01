NIA makes another arrest in HuT terror module case in Hyderabad, tally rises to 17

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE The NIA team conducted a raid in Hyderabad

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday apprehended another person in connection with the illegal activities of a terrorist module affiliated with Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HuT). The HuT is an international organisation operating in Bhopal and Hyderabad.

According to the NIA, the absconding HuT member Salman was hiding in the Rajendra Nagar area. He was arrested following raids in Hyderabad, the investigating agency added.

This takes the number of arrests, registered by the NIA against the HuT module on May 24 this year, to 17. "Salman was an active member of the Hyderabad-based module of HuT, which was led by an already arrested accused Salim. The duo along with four other arrested accused of the Hyderabad module, was operating to expand the outfit with an aim to establish a Caliphate based on Shariat," a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

HuT was trying to build its base

The official said investigations show that the HuT was trying to build its organization and cadres covertly by recruiting impressionable Muslim youths into the outfit. "The outfit aimed to overthrow the constitutionally formed government in India in order to establish Sharia law," the spokesperson said.

The agency is continuing its investigations in the case, registered on May 24, and expects to unravel the entire conspiracy of HuT to destabilise the country, the official added.

.