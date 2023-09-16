Amit Shah to visit Telangana, participate in 'Liberation Day' celebration tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Hyderabad Liberation Day: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be attending the 'Liberation Day' celebrations being organised by the central government at the Parade Grounds in Hyderabad on Sunday. On September 17, 1948, the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad merged with the Indian Union. Telangana is set to witness hectic political activity tomorrow.

Shah had attended the celebration of the day last year as well which was organised officially by the Centre for the first time.

Telangana government will organise official function

The Telangana government also plans to hold an official event on September 17, commemorating it as 'National Integration Day,' with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao slated to be in attendance.

The AIMIM, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, will organise a 'Tiranga bike rally' and subsequently host a public gathering on Sunday evening to mark 'National Integration Day.'

Meanwhile, the Congress is convening its Working Committee (CWC) session today and an extended working committee meeting on Sunday in the city. On Sunday evening, the party is planning to hold a public gathering at Tukkuguda on the outskirts of the city. During this event, the party will unveil its 'guarantees' for the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana.

BJP celebrates Telangana liberation day to commemorate the region’s freedom

The BJP celebrates the day as 'Telangana liberation day', to commemorate the region’s freedom from erstwhile Nizam rule. The saffron party has been fighting for its official celebration by the governments for over two decades now. The saffron party has been critical of the incumbent BRS government for not organising an official function despite being in favour of it during the Telangana statehood agitation.

The CPI has been conducting week-long celebrations of the 'Telangana armed struggle' contending that the struggle, spearheaded by the Communists, led to the merger of the Nizam's Hyderabad State with Indian Union.

