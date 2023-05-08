Follow us on Image Source : PIXBAY WhatsApp to bring new channels lists feature for iOS

WhatsApp, the messaging app owned by Meta, is said to be working on a new feature for iOS called "channels list" that will allow users to receive news updates from selected sources. According to WABetaInfo, this new feature will be located within the "Updates" tab, which replaces the "Status" tab. Status updates will be displayed horizontally to make more space for channels, which will be shown in the same section as the status updates.

Users will have full control over which channels they follow and their choices will be kept private. Additionally, channels will support handles that enable users to find and access preferred updates easily. The channels list feature is still under development and will be released in a future update.

WhatsApp has also introduced two new updates to its platform, "Polls" and "Sharing with Captions", to enhance the user experience. The Polls feature has three options: Create Single-Vote Polls, Search for Polls in Your Chats, and Stay Updated on Poll Results. Meanwhile, the Sharing with Captions feature will allow users to forward media with captions.

ALSO READ: Apple, Samsung capture 58% of global tablet market

These updates and the upcoming channels list feature demonstrate WhatsApp's continued commitment to improving its platform and providing users with more useful and engaging features.

ALSO READ: YouTube is the most popular platform for Indian language news consumers: Report

ALSO READ: You will have to pay for Gmail: Know how to use it for free

Latest Technology News