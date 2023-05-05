Friday, May 05, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. YouTube is the most popular platform for Indian language news consumers: Report

YouTube is the most popular platform for Indian language news consumers: Report

The report shows that India's digital news user is a richly diverse group in sharp contrast to oft-held perceptions of a monolithic, homogeneous "regional" consumer. With one in two Indian language internet users consuming news in the country, the report highlighted.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Updated on: May 05, 2023 18:57 IST
Youtube
Image Source : FREEPIK YouTube most popular platform for Indian language news consumers

YouTube, a Google-owned video streaming platform is the most popular platform for Indian language digital news consumers, with a whopping 93 per cent using it to access news, a report revealed on Thursday. The report by Google News Initiative in partnership with marketing data and analytics company Kantar captures the distinct news content consumption preferences and behaviours of the online Indian language news consumers in the country. It showed that an Indian language consumer uses as many as 5.05 digital platforms on average to access news online.

YouTube emerged as the most popular, followed by social media (88 per cent) and chat apps (82 per cent) to access news. Another 45 per cent of online news users in Indian languages access news via news publishers' websites or apps.

The report is designed to help newsrooms prioritise better and inform content strategies to index relevant content areas for different languages.

It showed that the country's digital news user is a richly diverse group in sharp contrast to oft-held perceptions of a monolithic, homogeneous "regional" consumer. With one in two Indian language internet users consuming news in the country, the report highlights that consumers with different language preferences also show differing content preferences.

For instance, while entertainment, crime and national or state or city headlines are the top core news genres that readers prefer, readers of Malayalam news have a higher preference for international news and education, while Bengali readers prefer sports news.

"The Indian language news consumer has traditionally been considered less affluent and as having less of an appetite for complex content, as compared to the English language news consumer. The study shatters that myth -- the language news consumer is evolved, urban, and diverse and demonstrates a willingness to pay digitally. This can unlock enormous opportunities for publishers and advertisers," Biswapriya Bhattacharjee, Director, B2B & Technology, Kantar, said in a statement. 

The report also showed that digital news readers are more evolved and affluent, as compared to overall language internet users. They also show a markedly increased propensity for online transactions (UPI, shopping and OTT).

Also, one in seven (15 per cent) users is ready to pay for news online and this figure is 1.5 times (22 per cent) higher among those users who consume news on publisher websites/apps.

"Content businesses, including digital news publishers, have the potential to unlock new growth avenues by better engaging with an evolved and affluent cohort of Indian language digital news consumers," Sanjay Gupta, Country Head and Vice President, Google India, said in the statement.

Related Stories
YouTube launches 'Creator Music' to monetise licensed music: All you need to know

YouTube launches 'Creator Music' to monetise licensed music: All you need to know

How to make big money by using ChatGPT?

How to make big money by using ChatGPT?

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki steps down, Indian-American Neal Mohan to be next chief

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki steps down, Indian-American Neal Mohan to be next chief

Who is Neal Mohan - new YouTube CEO

Who is Neal Mohan - new YouTube CEO

Makeup expert Ali Andreea says these lipstick shades

Makeup expert Ali Andreea says these lipstick shades "add years", look unflattering

YouTube starts testing new tools for podcasts: Know how it works

YouTube starts testing new tools for podcasts: Know how it works

YouTube Music now allows users to create customized radio playlists for Android, iOS

YouTube Music now allows users to create customized radio playlists for Android, iOS

PlayStation State of Play to live broadcast tonight- Where to watch?

PlayStation State of Play to live broadcast tonight- Where to watch?

YouTube English Help forum disables new comments and posts: Know the reason

YouTube English Help forum disables new comments and posts: Know the reason

Gurugram: Youtuber Zorawar Singh Kalsi arrested for splashing fake currency notes from moving car

Gurugram: Youtuber Zorawar Singh Kalsi arrested for splashing fake currency notes from moving car

Who is Jorawar Singh Kalsi? Youtuber arrested for throwing currency notes from speeding car for REEL

Who is Jorawar Singh Kalsi? Youtuber arrested for throwing currency notes from speeding car for REEL

YouTube TV hikes price of its services to $72.99 per month

YouTube TV hikes price of its services to $72.99 per month

'I'm Back': Donald Trump returns to Facebook, writes his first post after two-year ban

'I'm Back': Donald Trump returns to Facebook, writes his first post after two-year ban

YouTube users will see the song credits while playing their favorite music

YouTube users will see the song credits while playing their favorite music

Nothing Ear (2) set to launch today: Where to watch, expected price and more

Nothing Ear (2) set to launch today: Where to watch, expected price and more

YouTube shuts down Simsim, Indian short video shopping app

YouTube shuts down Simsim, Indian short video shopping app

YouTube Music or Spotify: Which streaming platform is right for you?

YouTube Music or Spotify: Which streaming platform is right for you?

5 tips to enhance your YouTube binge-watching experience

5 tips to enhance your YouTube binge-watching experience

YouTube Update: New 'Podcasts' tab dedicated to channel pages

YouTube Update: New 'Podcasts' tab dedicated to channel pages

Who is Sunny Rajput? Another YouTuber after Armaan Malik with two wives goes viral

Who is Sunny Rajput? Another YouTuber after Armaan Malik with two wives goes viral

YouTube Music launches 'real-time lyrics' for Android and iOS

YouTube Music launches 'real-time lyrics' for Android and iOS

YouTube brings new policies for eating disorder-related content

YouTube brings new policies for eating disorder-related content

YouTube mobile gets Android TV inspired animated loading screen

YouTube mobile gets Android TV inspired animated loading screen

YouTube rolls out 'podcasts' in its Music app

YouTube rolls out 'podcasts' in its Music app

"As a growing digital economy, we need to come together and build new propositions and brands across mediums to engage with consumers who are seeking authentic, reliable and high-quality content," he added.

For the report, Kantar conducted more than 64 qualitative discussions across 16 cities, and more than 4,600 in-person interviews in 43 urban cities across 14 states from November 2022 to March 2023.

The report covered eight languages -- Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu -- and included both male and female respondents above the age of 15.

ALSO READ: Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for less than Rs 20,000

ALSO READ: Vivo X90 and X90 Pro goes on sale: Know more

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News