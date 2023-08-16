Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung offers exclusive deals on Galaxy Z Flip5, Z Fold5, Tab S9 in Live Commerce Event

Samsung has unveiled special offers for its live commerce customers on its fifth-generation foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5, as well as its Galaxy Tab S9 series. The company will be hosting a live commerce event where customers can pre-book these devices on Samsung.com and receive extra benefits along with pre-booking offers.

During the live commerce event, customers who pre-book the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 will receive a cashback of Rs 8,000. In addition, there's an opportunity for up to Rs 12,000 exchange bonus on pre-booking the Galaxy Z Flip5 and up to Rs 5,000 exchange bonus, along with a memory upgrade (buy 256GB and get 512GB) worth Rs 10,000 benefit, on pre-booking the Galaxy Z Fold5.

Customers who pre-book the Galaxy Tab S9 will enjoy a cashback of up to Rs 12,000 and can avail themselves of an exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,000. Moreover, those pre-booking the Tab S9 during the event will receive a 50% discount on the keyboard cover.

Additionally, as part of the Live Commerce event, Samsung is offering a silicon case ring cover worth Rs 4,199 with the Galaxy Z Flip5 and a free standing phone case worth Rs 6,299 with the Galaxy Z Fold5.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 is designed to provide a stylish and unique foldable experience from a compact device built for self-expression. The outer screen of the Z Flip5 is now 3.78 times larger, enhancing usability.

The Galaxy Z Fold5 smartphone offers powerful performance and is the thinnest and lightest Fold in the Galaxy Z series.

The Galaxy Tab S9 features Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, ensuring exceptional viewing and entertainment experiences. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 starts at Rs 99,999 for the 8/256 GB variant, while the Galaxy Z Fold5 is available from Rs 154,999 for the 12/256 GB variant. The Galaxy Tab S9 starts at Rs 83,999 for the WiFi variant and Rs 96,999 for the 5G variant.

The live commerce event presents a unique opportunity for customers to pre-book these cutting-edge devices with exclusive offers and benefits, enhancing their overall value and appeal.

ALSO READ: Mobile manufacturing exceeds 2 billion units through 'Make in India' initiative: Report

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News