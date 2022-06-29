Motorola G42 set to launch in India on July 4: Everything you must know

Follow us on Image Source : FLIPKART Motorola G42

Motorola is said to bring in a new smartphone dubbed as Motorola G42 in India. The launch date is expected to be July 4. The handset was launched in Brazil recently, and now the device is scheduled to launch in India. In Brazil, Motorola G42 is priced at BRL 1,699 which is around Rs 25,500 for 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. We expect the device to come with similar specifications at under Rs. 20,000 range, but no such details have been announced by the company yet.

MOTOROLA G42- FEATURES

Moto G42 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset. The smartphone runs on Android 12 OS and further features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos playback support.

On the camra front, the Moto G42 comes with a triple camera setup at the rear panel with a 50MP main camera at the back and a 16MP front camera.

The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. On the storage front, the Motorola G42 will come with a 64GB storage, (as per the list placed in the Flipkart). Also, the storage could be expanded by up to 1TB.

It is assumed that the Moto G42 will be priced a bit lower than the Moto G52 which was launched earlier at an introductory price of Rs 14,499 (starting).

Moto G52 was a 6.6-inch handset which is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip and is paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB uMCP storage (expanded by up to 1TB).

Backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, the handset features a triple camera setup too- a 50MP rear main camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and another 2MP macro sensor. Also there is a 16MP selfie shooter too.