JioMotive launched a real-time car location tracker, theft alert launched Price, availability and more

JioMotive launched a real-time car location tracker, theft alert

Reliance Jio, India’s leading telecom company has unveiled a new JioMotive (2023) device for Indian car owners. The product comes loaded with a number of features which aim at upgrading the security of the vehicle along with the convenience of the driver. The new device has been priced at Rs 4,999, and it is available at various online and offline platforms like Jio.com, Reliance Digital, Amazon India and selected retail stores in the country.

JioMotive for cars: How does it work?

The JioMotive can easily be connected with the car's OBD (On-Board Diagnostics) port- which is a standard feature found in almost every. The OBD is beneath the steering wheel of a vehicle.

What is the key feature of the new Jio device?

The new Jio device comes with real-time 4G GPS tracking support, which provides continuous updates. It gives the whereabouts of the vehicle, offering peace of mind and upgraded security. Furthermore, users could set up geo-fences which will enable them to receive instant alerts when the car enters or exits any specific predefined areas.

Data on vehicle health monitoring

The device will help in providing data on vehicle health monitoring, where users gain access to vital information with the help of 0Diagnostic Trouble Code (DTC) alerts. The alert is accessible through a dedicated app and the JioMotive further assesses the driving behaviour, which has been offering insights into a driver's habits and about the automobile performance.

Anti-theft and accident detection capabilities

It is important to mention that the JioMotive also comes with anti-theft and accident detection capabilities. This will enable car owners to receive an immediate alert in case the car meets with an accident or theft. It even supports built-in Wi-Fi for better connectivity.

JioMotive: Design

JioMotive has been exclusively designed to work with Jio's SIM exclusively- and other operators will have to wait to gain access to the device, as per the reports. The device further leverages the car owner's telecom plan and will be extending its benefits.

Furthermore, Jio has announced a limited-time period offer with a free subscription where the users can use JioMotive for a year without paying an additional cost. After 12 months, the subscribers can continue to use these features for a yearly fee of Rs 599.

Where to buy?

The new JioMotive tracker from Jio is available for purchase on the Reliance Digital website with an added 10 per cent discount offer.

Along with that, the device is available on three e-commerce websites for a limited period of time.

Warranty

One will further get a warranty for a year as per the details provided by Jio.

