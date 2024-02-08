Thursday, February 08, 2024
     
iPhone 16 models are expected to feature enhanced battery performance: All you need to know

The tipsters suggest a notable shift in battery design in the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max, which is rumoured to adopt a standard rectangular battery instead of the L-shaped configuration which was seen in the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: February 08, 2024 18:48 IST
iphone, tech news
Image Source : APPLE iPhone 16 models are expected to feature enhanced battery performance

As anticipation builds for the launch of the iPhone 16 series, recent rumours suggest significant upgrades to the battery sizes of the upcoming models. According to renowned tipster Majin Bu on X (formerly Twitter), leaks indicate that both the standard iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Pro will boast larger batteries compared to their predecessors, while the iPhone 16 Plus might see a reduction in battery capacity.

Battery configuration changes:

The tipster insights suggest a notable shift in battery design, particularly for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which is rumoured to adopt a standard rectangular battery instead of the L-shaped configuration seen in the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Expected Battery capacities:

Reports have been speculating that the the iPhone 16 will come with a 3,561 mAh battery, a significant increase from the 3,349 mAh capacity of the iPhone 15 which was launched last year (in 2023). Conversely, the iPhone 16 Plus may see a reduction in battery size to 4,006 mAh, down from the 4,383 mAh capacity of its predecessor. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is anticipated to feature a larger 4,676 mAh battery unit.

Speculation and Considerations:

The decision to potentially decrease the battery capacity of the iPhone 16 Plus raises questions among enthusiasts. However, it's important to approach these rumours with caution, as they remain unconfirmed until official announcements or the devices' release.

Anticipated Features and Release Date:

In addition to potential battery enhancements, the iPhone 16 lineup is rumoured to introduce several new features, including native AI capabilities and a rumoured "capture button" in the Pro models. Apple enthusiasts eagerly await the unveiling of these anticipated features when the iPhone 16 models are expected to debut in September later this year.

With speculation rife and anticipation mounting, enthusiasts eagerly await further developments and official announcements from Apple regarding the upcoming iPhone 16 series.

ALSO READ: New ChatGPT-like GenAI model to design new drugs to treat disease: Details

