Instagram Update: Now add 5 links to the profile bio

Instagram has rolled out a new Linktree feature which will enable the account holder to add up to 5 links to the user profiles. The new update will direct the followers to the user content directly— like their businesses, brands which they are willing to promote, social causes they support, other social media platforms links, and more.

The company has stated that the new feature has been among the top request among content creators. The new feature was announced by Mark Zuckerberg’s broadcast channel in a short post format.

Though Mark's message did not share much except the support for multiple links in the bio which was “probably one of the most requested features we’ve had.”

Why did Instagram add the Linktree feature?

Linktree came into existence because of the limitations on Instagram and other social platforms, which have prevented users from adding multiple links to other sites in fear. Adding the new feature which enables the user to add multiple links would rather keep users in the Instagram platform or their own network, rather than lose the users’ time.

Which other platform has a similar feature?

Instagram is not the only platfrom which added multiple links adding features on the platfrom. TikTok, a short video-making platform (which is banned in India) has also limited the links only to business account users- which is making it harder for normal or non-business creators and users to direct fans and followers to the other websites.

Instagram’s decision has finally addressed the demand of the creator for increased access to links-in-bio, which was long due for all these years.

Who can use the new Linktree feature?

Instagram will allow multiple links to add to the profile for “all accounts,” including business and creator accounts.

How to use this feature?

To use the new feature, users will have to follow the steps below:

Tap on “Edit profile” Then click on “Links” Now click on “Add external link” Users can drag and drop the links in whatever order they wish to incorporate

Meta stated that the users will allow links to any URL which abides by the Community Guidelines and Terms of Service. Also, the links are scanned to ensure that they are within those guidelines and are not harmful.

This is a must to mention that the links do not open the website in question in a separate browser window- rather it opens inside the Instagram app itself.

If you wish to open the link in different browsers, (Safari, Edge or Chrome), then you will have to tap on the three-dot menu which is placed on the top corner of the page. There, you will have to choose “open in the system browser.”

