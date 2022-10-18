Tuesday, October 18, 2022
     
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. India, telecom sector witness 34% rise in jobs related to 5G: Report

As the telecom companies are looking forward to accepting the latest and fastest 5G technology, there are a number of job postings in the telecommunications sector for 5G which has increased its hiring by 33.7 per cent in the past 12 months, as per the new report.

IANS Published on: October 18, 2022 17:46 IST
5G
Image Source : FREEPIK 5G

As enterprises look at 5G adoption at an accelerated pace with its rollout in India, job postings for telecommunications and 5G have increased by 33.7 per cent in the last 12 months, a new report showed on Tuesday. ALSO READ: Nothing Phone (1) will not get Android 13 update this year- Here is the reason

Job roles such as telecommunications engineer have grown by 16 per cent from August to September 2022 in the country.

ALSO READ: Diwali 2022: Best budget-friendly gifting ideas under Rs 10,000

The data from leading job website Indeed also revealed that the average salary for top job roles such as technical support, BPO executive and customer service representative is Rs 3,53,298, Rs 3,29,520 and Rs 3,06,680 respectively.

"5G rollout has been eagerly anticipated in India, and businesses have already begun hiring to develop 5G-specific technology and services. We will likely see an uptick in hiring for these roles in the next few quarters," said Saumitra Chand, Career Expert, Indeed India.

As India rolls out 5G, demand for cybersecurity is likely to increase as well.

There is already a talent mismatch of 25.5 per cent in security between August 2019 to August 2022, and the launch of 5G services will trigger a major spike in security-related jobs, the report said.

"There will be an increased need for skilled talent that can design security systems and strengthen network architectures to adapt to the new technology," said Chand.

The pandemic fast-tracked the requirement for robust cybersecurity practices as companies became remote, more devices were online, digital payments were rising, and security issues were at an all-time high.

The data showed that job postings for "cybersecurity" have grown 81 per cent between August 2019 to August 2022.

