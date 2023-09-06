Honor 90 smartphone launching in India with MagicOS 7.1 and Android 13: Details

Follow us on Image Source : HONOR Honor 90 to launch with MagicOS 7.1 and Android 13

Honor is gearing up to launch it's Honor 90 5G smartphone in India, and it will be running on MagicOS 7.1, powered by Android 13. MagicOS is a novel operating system designed to provide a seamless experience across various platforms and devices, boasting an upgraded software architecture.

This next-generation operating system facilitates smooth collaboration across devices and ecosystems, delivering an immersive and personalized user experience. MagicOS is compatible with Android, PC, and IoT operating systems, allowing different OS devices to connect at a system level. Users can control an Honor laptop, smartphone, and tablet with a single keyboard and mouse through HonorShare.

HonorShare enables seamless cross-system file transfers between an Honor smartphone and a PC via Honor Computer Manager. It also supports multi-screen collaboration, allowing users to share screens, keyboards, and mice among different devices like smartphones, tablets, and laptops. This feature simplifies multi-device interactions, offering automatic pairing, fast data transfers, and a seamless user experience.

Additionally, MagicOS includes a feature called MagicText, which intelligently identifies text within images and converts it into a file, enhancing productivity. Users can capture text using their camera and save it as a PDF file with a simple tap.

The Honor 90 is set to launch in mid-September, targeting the premium segment with an expected price of around Rs 45,000. This 6.7-inch smartphone will revive the Honor brand in India and will be available both online and offline. It will feature an industry-leading 200MP triple rear camera with AI capabilities.

With the introduction of MagicOS 7.1, powered by Android 13, Honor aims to offer a compelling and seamless user experience across its upcoming smartphone and other devices, catering to the ever-evolving needs of consumers in India.

Inputs from IANS

