Google working on blocking insecure HTTP downloads in Chrome: Know more

Google is reportedly working on a new security option to block Chrome's insecure HTTP (hypertext transfer protocol) downloads. HTTPS has become very common across the web, as per the reports. Moreover, the browser now marks any older HTTP website as 'Not Secure' in the address bar.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Updated on: December 29, 2022 12:14 IST
Google, HTTPS
Image Source : PIXABAY Google

Google is reportedly working on a new security option which will block the insecure hypertext transfer protocol, popularly known as HTTP downloads in Chrome. Hypertext transfer protocol secure (HTTPS), which is an extension of HTTP has become a very common mode across the web, as per the report of 9To5Google.

ALSO READ: Google now enable parents to buy or deny kids' purchases

Earlier, it was only used with privacy-sensitive websites like banks that needed to be secured with HTTPS encryption, however, now it has effectively become the default.

Moreover, the browser now marks any older HTTP website as 'Not Secure' in the address bar.

Chrome also blocks secure websites from using insecure web forms or offering insecure downloads. This combination of secure and insecure elements is known as 'mixed content'.

The new option to block insecure HTTP downloads will initially be locked behind a Chrome flag.

Later, it is expected to be available as part of the "Always use secure connections" toggle, which was introduced in June, the report said.

Earlier this month, the tech giant rolled out the passkey support in Chrome with the Stable M108 version, for better safety.

Passkeys are a safer replacement for passwords and other perishable authentication factors.

Inputs from IANS

