Elon Musk unveils new Twitter logo design, replacing iconic blue bird symbol

Elon Musk unveiled the new logo of the micro-blogging site Twitter. The new logo “X” will replace the iconic blue bird symbol. This is the latest big change by the Tesla CEO since he bought the social media platform for $44 billion last year. Musk has pinned a video on his profile that is to be the new Twitter logo. In another tweet, he posted the same logo in the form of a text.

Linda Yaccarino calls X second chance

Twitter’s CEO Linda Yaccarino also confirmed the micro-blogging platform will be called “X”. In a series of tweets, Yaccarino said that the AI-powered platform is centered around audio, video, messaging, payments, and baking.

“It’s an exceptionally rare thing — in life or in business — that you get a second chance to make another big impression,” the chief tweeted. “Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square,' she said.

In another tweet, Yaccarino said that we have already seen X taking shape in the last eight months. She said that X will be the platform that can deliver, well everything. "We’ve already started to see X take shape over the past 8 months through our rapid feature launches, but we’re just getting started," she said.

Musk said that 'X.com' now redirects users to the micro-blogging platform.

Earlier on Sunday, Musk had hinted at rebranding the popular micro-blogging site. “And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” Musk wrote in a tweet on Sunday morning.

Twitter's blue bird logo has been its most recognizable asset, and the company has been protective of it. However, the logo was temporarily replaced by Dogecoin's Shiba Inu dog back in April, which inadvertently boosted the meme coin's market value by as much as $4 billion.

Since Elon Musk acquired Twitter last year and downsized its workforce, the platform has faced multiple technical glitches. Coupled with declining ad revenue, Twitter has been exploring alternative business models to revive its fortunes. The introduction of the Twitter Blue premium subscription, priced at $8 per month, hasn't gained significant traction. To incentivize usage, the company has started sharing ad revenue with some Twitter Blue subscribers based on their engagement with their tweets, especially interactions with Musk himself.

