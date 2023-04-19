Wednesday, April 19, 2023
     
Elon Musk announces to bring TruthGPT, maximum truth-seeking AI: Know-everything

Musk said, “I am going to start something that I call 'TruthGPT' or maximum truth-seeking AI, which tries to understand the nature of the universe." He said that TruthGPT Might be the best form of protection, which would be unlikely to destroy humans.

TruthGPT
Image Source : FILE TruthGPT

Elon Musk’s TruthGPT: It has been confirmed that humans will either learn to control AI or the AI will be controlling them in the near future. With the rising demand for AI, a number of chatbots like ChatGPt have emerged this year which has been highlighting artificial intelligence. Entering the race of AI, Elon Musk announced that he would launch an AI platform by the name of "TruthGPT" to challenge Microsoft's ChatGPT and Google's Bard. After this announcement by Musk, many types of thoughts started coming into people's minds regarding AI.

Elon Musk bringing TruthGPT

Elon Musk criticized Microsoft's OpenAI and said that the chatbot is training ChatGPT to lie. The aim of the company is not to benefit the public but to earn money. He also accused Google co-founder Larry Page for not taking AI security seriously.

During a TV interview, Musk said "I am going to start something that I call 'TruthGPT' or maximum truth-seeking AI, which tries to understand the nature of the universe." He said that TruthGPT Might be the best form of protection, which would be unlikely to destroy humans.

India Tv - Elon Musk

Image Source : INDIA TVElon Musk

How easy is it to understand technology with the help of AI?

Shashank Dubey, who is an expert in AI and cloud computing, told India TV that AI is the future. With the help of TruthGPT, it will be very easy for the general public to understand the technology. For example, you can understand that from big computers, we transferred ourselves to the best mobile phones, and after some time all those tasks are now possible with modern smartwatches, so somewhere understanding of technology is necessary for people.

As for AI, it has been making our lives easier for a long time. Modern chatbots have come into the limelight because they are based on open-source platforms. About TruthGPT, Musk said that with the arrival of TruthGPT, the AI market will be saved from coming under the control of any one company.

What is ChatGPT?

ChatGPT has been in the news for a while now, and it has reportedly reached more than 1 million users within five days of its launch. The job of this AI is to modify the information available on millions of websites and convert it into a simple language to respond to the users. With its help, an article can be written on any subject. Provided that information about that subject is already available on Google. It is working in different languages of the world.

How to use ChatGPT?

While ChatGPT is open to both Android and iOS users, it can only be used through a browser, a mobile app for the chatbot is yet to be launched. 

  • First of all, go to the official portal chat.openai.com by going to the web browser of any device and signing up. You can also sign up directly from the log-in mail you already have.
  • On a laptop or web browser on any portable device, go to chat.openai.com and log in.
  • Click on the TRAI ChatGPT banner appearing at the top of the screen.
  • Being new users you need to create a new account using the phone number or email id. After that, you have to verify your ID with OTP.
  • Once your account is verified, you can start using ChatGPT by following OpenAI's instructions.

