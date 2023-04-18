Tuesday, April 18, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. CleverTap launches 'Scribe'- an OpenAI integrated content creation assistant

CleverTap launches 'Scribe'- an OpenAI integrated content creation assistant

With Scribe, marketers can leverage user engagement data based on emotion analysis to develop hyper-personalised content that is consistent with the brand, and also resonates with the user, the company said.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Published on: April 18, 2023 10:07 IST
CleverTap, Scribe, OpenAI, content creation assistant
Image Source : CLEVERTAP CleverTap launches 'Scribe'- an OpenAI integrated content creation assistant

CleverTap, a  US-based customer retention platform has launched an OpenAI-integrated content creator assistant 'Scribe'. The new feature will be rolled out to customers in April (date not specified yet).

The AI content feature can generate campaign creatives, analyse emotions and rewrite them with a specific emotion which could resonate with the brands' users, the company stated.

ALSO READ: Apple TV adds 'multiview' feature for sports streams: Know more

In an official statement Jacob Joseph, Vice President of Data Science at CleverTap, said, "Studies show that marketers only have two seconds to capture users' attention in the digital realm. This gives marketers a very brief window to engage their users by tapping into the right emotions and AI enables brands to build these customised campaigns. These advancements in AI will open up the next frontier for marketers and bring back the 'tech' in MarTech."

ALSO READ: Google releases Chrome security update to fix 1st zero-day bug of 2023

Moreover, the company said that Scribe will interpret the messages' emotions and suggest the best alternative that users are more likely to engage with.

The technology enables brands to automatically determine the tone of their messages.

Related Stories
Apple announced to make AirTag for tracking personal items through 'Find My app'

Apple announced to make AirTag for tracking personal items through 'Find My app'

LG Electronics Launches AI dual inverter ACs starting at Rs 39,990

LG Electronics Launches AI dual inverter ACs starting at Rs 39,990

Intel to launch Sonoma Creek named computer vision software

Intel to launch Sonoma Creek named computer vision software

AI is the way forward for Home appliances and other gadgets

AI is the way forward for Home appliances and other gadgets

Elon Musk declares Tesla Artificial Intelligence Day 2.0 on August 19

Elon Musk declares Tesla Artificial Intelligence Day 2.0 on August 19

Apple to launch RealityOS for AR/VR headset in WWDC 2022, all you need to know

Apple to launch RealityOS for AR/VR headset in WWDC 2022, all you need to know

Apple's AR/VR headset to feature Hollywood director's content: Report

Apple's AR/VR headset to feature Hollywood director's content: Report

Microsoft Teams upgrading the conferencing experience with ML and AI: Know how

Microsoft Teams upgrading the conferencing experience with ML and AI: Know how

Banks to spend additional $31 billion on 'artificial intelligence' to reduce frauds

Banks to spend additional $31 billion on 'artificial intelligence' to reduce frauds

Meta's AI translator can translate unwritten languages

Meta's AI translator can translate unwritten languages

Google bought an AI startup silently to build your Avatar: Know-more

Google bought an AI startup silently to build your Avatar: Know-more

Snapchat AR creator community grows 60% in India

Snapchat AR creator community grows 60% in India

Fintechs utilizing Artificial Intelligence for seamless payment solutions

Fintechs utilizing Artificial Intelligence for seamless payment solutions

Google to develop AI model supporting 1,000 popular global languages

Google to develop AI model supporting 1,000 popular global languages

Snapchat Update: New AR feature will enable creators to make money

Snapchat Update: New AR feature will enable creators to make money

Microsoft redesigns Skype with new themes and colour options: Know-more

Microsoft redesigns Skype with new themes and colour options: Know-more

ChatGPT- What exactly is it? How does it work?

ChatGPT- What exactly is it? How does it work?

IIT Tirupati and Kyndryl India Collaborate to Advance AI-enabled 3D Printing

IIT Tirupati and Kyndryl India Collaborate to Advance AI-enabled 3D Printing

Microsoft infuses billions of dollars in ChatGPT developer OpenAI

Microsoft infuses billions of dollars in ChatGPT developer OpenAI

ChatGPT's paid version is available for $42 per month for some early users: Know more

ChatGPT's paid version is available for $42 per month for some early users: Know more

Shutterstock launches its AI image generation platform- Know how it works

Shutterstock launches its AI image generation platform- Know how it works

ChatGPT cannot be credited as an author on the research paper: Springer Nature stated

ChatGPT cannot be credited as an author on the research paper: Springer Nature stated

Apple AR headset to come with health and wellness feature

Apple AR headset to come with health and wellness feature

Can robot pets and VR headsets cure loneliness among adults?

Can robot pets and VR headsets cure loneliness among adults?

ChatGPT to face competition with its new Google rival ‘Bard’: Know everything

ChatGPT to face competition with its new Google rival ‘Bard’: Know everything

Newly launched AI-powered creator tech venture to focus on creator economy

Newly launched AI-powered creator tech venture to focus on creator economy

Velocity launches Lexi- India's first ChatGPT-powered AI chatbot

Velocity launches Lexi- India's first ChatGPT-powered AI chatbot

How to make big money by using ChatGPT?

How to make big money by using ChatGPT?

Apple's mixed reality headset expected to launch at WWDC 2023: What to expect?

Apple's mixed reality headset expected to launch at WWDC 2023: What to expect?

Elon Musk criticizes Microsoft's for its control over ChatGPT parent company OpenAI

Elon Musk criticizes Microsoft's for its control over ChatGPT parent company OpenAI

Meta brings AI chatbot with own large language model for researchers

Meta brings AI chatbot with own large language model for researchers

Samsung soon to launch a smart Galaxy Ring and AR Glasses: Know more

Samsung soon to launch a smart Galaxy Ring and AR Glasses: Know more

Microsoft Bing AI's chat limits goes up to 120 per day

Microsoft Bing AI's chat limits goes up to 120 per day

Microsoft to launch GPT-4 by next week with AI videos: Know-more

Microsoft to launch GPT-4 by next week with AI videos: Know-more

ChatGPT Plus subscription now in India: Know the price and other details

ChatGPT Plus subscription now in India: Know the price and other details

Apple dives into the AI language generation game with new experiments in the ChatGPT era

Apple dives into the AI language generation game with new experiments in the ChatGPT era

Donald Trump arrested? Twitter stormed with chilling AI deepfakes purporting ex-US Prez's arrest

Donald Trump arrested? Twitter stormed with chilling AI deepfakes purporting ex-US Prez's arrest

ChatGPT saved a life! Know-how

ChatGPT saved a life! Know-how

Goldman Sachs predicts AI could replace 300 million jobs. Know which sectors will be impacted most

Goldman Sachs predicts AI could replace 300 million jobs. Know which sectors will be impacted most

Why a smart lock is important for your smart home?

Why a smart lock is important for your smart home?

How cloud computing is helping Indian businesses

How cloud computing is helping Indian businesses

Microsoft to add its AI-powered 365 Copilot to OneNote

Microsoft to add its AI-powered 365 Copilot to OneNote

Alert! AI can hack your password within 60 seconds- Here is to secure it

Alert! AI can hack your password within 60 seconds- Here is to secure it

With Scribe, marketers can leverage user engagement data based on emotion analysis to develop hyper-personalised content that is consistent with the brand, and also resonates with the user, the company said.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Review: Smooth mid-range smartphone with good battery life

Scribe is currently available to CleverTap Enterprise Customers on an invite basis.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News