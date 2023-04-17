Monday, April 17, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Google releases Chrome security update to fix 1st zero-day bug of 2023

Google releases Chrome security update to fix 1st zero-day bug of 2023

Chrome users will need to update to the new version as soon as possible since it fixes the CVE-2023-2033 vulnerability on Windows, Mac, and Linux computers.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Updated on: April 17, 2023 14:20 IST
Google Chrome, security update
Image Source : GOOGLE Google releases Chrome security update to fix bug

In response to the first zero-day vulnerability exploited in attacks since the start of the year, Google has released an emergency Chrome security update.

In a security advisory, Google said, "Google is aware that an exploit for CVE-2023-2033 exists in the wild."

The new version is currently being rolled out to users in the Stable Desktop channel, and it will eventually reach the full user base.

ALSO READ: Twitter increases character limit for 'Blue' users to 10,000

Chrome users will need to update to the new version as soon as possible since it fixes the CVE-2023-2033 vulnerability on Windows, Mac, and Linux computers.

Users can check for updates by doing the following steps:

  • Go to the Chrome menu
  • Now go to Help
  • Now go to Google Chrome

As per the BleepingComputer, the high-severity zero-day vulnerability (CVE-2023-2033) is due to a high-severity type confusion weakness in the Chrome V8 JavaScript engine.

ALSO READ: Meta's cost-cutting measures prompt employee dissatisfaction and concerns about job security

Clement Lecigne of Google's Threat Analysis Group (TAG), whose major mission is to protect Google customers from state-sponsored attacks, reported the bug.

Related Stories
Google to discontinue 'Glass Enterprise Edition'

Google to discontinue 'Glass Enterprise Edition'

Google issues urgent warning of 18 critical bugs found in mass-level Android phones

Google issues urgent warning of 18 critical bugs found in mass-level Android phones

Google Messages to redesign voice recorder user interface: Know-more

Google Messages to redesign voice recorder user interface: Know-more

Google employees ask Sundar Pichai for fair treatment during layoffs, demand five commitments

Google employees ask Sundar Pichai for fair treatment during layoffs, demand five commitments

Amazon announces second largest round of layoffs in company’s history I CHECK DETAILS

Amazon announces second largest round of layoffs in company’s history I CHECK DETAILS

Google Doodle honors Nowruz 2023: A look at the Persian new year celebration

Google Doodle honors Nowruz 2023: A look at the Persian new year celebration

Google rolling out 'Immersive View' in Maps worldwide

Google rolling out 'Immersive View' in Maps worldwide

Google Bard AI chatbot is now available: Here is how to get the access

Google Bard AI chatbot is now available: Here is how to get the access

Google grants early access to its AI service, Bard, to select Pixel users

Google grants early access to its AI service, Bard, to select Pixel users

Microsoft Bing with OpenAI integration outpaces Google in page visits

Microsoft Bing with OpenAI integration outpaces Google in page visits

How to convert WebP Images to JPEG or PNG format? Detailed guide

How to convert WebP Images to JPEG or PNG format? Detailed guide

Did Google copy ChatGPT to train 'Bard' chatbot?

Did Google copy ChatGPT to train 'Bard' chatbot?

Google brings 'About this result' feature in 9 Indian languages to fight misinformation

Google brings 'About this result' feature in 9 Indian languages to fight misinformation

Google starts testing Blue check marks for verified Ads: Know more

Google starts testing Blue check marks for verified Ads: Know more

Google brings 'speaker separation' in Meet for Pixel 7 devices

Google brings 'speaker separation' in Meet for Pixel 7 devices

Google introduces Android wireless transfer tool for PCs: All you need to know

Google introduces Android wireless transfer tool for PCs: All you need to know

Backup photos on your android device using google photos or dropbox: Step by step guide

Backup photos on your android device using google photos or dropbox: Step by step guide

Google to restrict personal loan apps from May 31

Google to restrict personal loan apps from May 31

Google launches new policy for the users to delete their account data from app

Google launches new policy for the users to delete their account data from app

Amazon and Google are finding it difficult to lay off employees in Europe: Know-why

Amazon and Google are finding it difficult to lay off employees in Europe: Know-why

Google Search Hacks: 10 tips to find information in seconds

Google Search Hacks: 10 tips to find information in seconds

Google Dropcam and Nest Secure to shut in 2024

Google Dropcam and Nest Secure to shut in 2024

Google in trouble again! $32 million fine for unfair practices in the app market

Google in trouble again! $32 million fine for unfair practices in the app market

Is Google planning another round of layoffs? Here’s what CEO Sundar Pichai said

Is Google planning another round of layoffs? Here’s what CEO Sundar Pichai said

Google TV adds 800 free channels in 10 languages, including Hindi

Google TV adds 800 free channels in 10 languages, including Hindi

Google releases first public Beta for Android 14 OS

Google releases first public Beta for Android 14 OS

Google to shut its G Suite app Currents by July 2023: All you need to know

Google to shut its G Suite app Currents by July 2023: All you need to know

Moreover, the report mentioned that despite of Google claiming that its knowledge of CVE-2023-2033 zero-day exploits has been used in attacks, the company will provide further details.

"Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix," Google was quoted as saying.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp now allowing to add descriptions to forwarded messages: Know more

"We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third-party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven't yet fixed," it added.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News