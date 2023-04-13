Thursday, April 13, 2023
     
Meta's cost-cutting measures prompt employee dissatisfaction and concerns about job security

Numerous employees at Meta have expressed their dissatisfaction with the reduction in cafeteria options and other office perks.

India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 13, 2023 20:00 IST
To reduce expenses and streamline operations, technology companies are adopting various cost-cutting measures. Meta has reportedly decided to curtail several office perks, such as reducing the availability of free food and snacks in the cafeteria. According to a recent report, Meta has received complaints from its employees regarding the reduction of these office perks.

The report mentions that numerous employees at Meta have expressed their dissatisfaction with the reduction in cafeteria options. This includes a lack of snacks and cereal, as well as the elimination of free food services and other benefits.

The reduction in office perks at Meta coincides with the company's ongoing efforts to cut costs, as part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg's "Year of Efficiency" initiative. Last year, the company announced layoffs affecting more than 11,000 workers. In March of this year, Meta also disclosed its plans to eliminate an additional 10,000shortlyfuture. According to reports, the upcoming job cuts and apprehensions about the company's prospects have led to a decrease in employee morale. Several employees are reportedly experiencing insecurity and anxiety regarding the continuity of their employment.

Meta employees have now resorted to creating memes about the anticipated cuts. Some employees have likened the work environment to a combination of "Hunger Games" and "Lord of the Flies," where employees feel compelled to demonstrate their value to upper management.

Meta has reduced several other office perks in addition to the limited cafeteria options. These perks include free laundry and dry-cleaning services, health and wellness benefits, and more. Meta has also modified its free dinner service, pushing it back by half an hour and removing to-go containers, all to reduce costs.

Mark Zuckerberg has been encouraging employees to return to the office, even as Meta implements cost-cutting measures. In a recent all-hands meeting, he stated that while the company will continue to support remote work, it will be analyzing performance data and may update its policy over the summer. During an earnings call, Zuckerberg also cited internal analysis that showed early-career engineers who worked in person performed better than those who worked remotely.

Meta's decision to reduce office perks is not an isolated event in the tech industry, as other companies such as Google and Salesforce have also downsized their amenities. In the past, office perks were used as a tool to stay competitive and encourage employees to spend more time in the office. However, the trend towards remote work and the unpredictable economic environment have compelled companies to review their expenses on such perks.

