CES 2023: ASUS unveils new ROG laptop line-up

ASUS has unveiled its new Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptop line-up, complete with new CPUs and GPUs from AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA, at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023. The ROG brings Nebula Displays to even more models, and in more form factors.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Saumya Nigam | Noida
Published on: January 04, 2023 15:01 IST
ASUS, a Taiwanese tech major has unveiled its new Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptop line-up, complete with new CPUs and GPUs from AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA, at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023. The ROG line-up includes -- Strix SCAR family, Zephyrus M16, Flow X13, XG Mobile, and more.

The 2023 Strix family features new models with drastically improved cooling and enlarged 16 and 18-inch screens.

The new Zephyrus M16 arrives with an AniMe Matrix display to take the thin-and-light world by storm, and a redesigned Flow X13 and XG Mobile have both been upgraded to take advantage of the latest hardware, according to the company.

Moreover, ROG brings Nebula Displays to even more models, and in more form factors.

Gaming enthusiasts will find Nebula Displays in a variety of sizes, from a compact 13-inch laptop to an immersive 18-inch display.

In addition, ROG has further refined its Intelligent Cooling technology, a complete solution that carefully balances cooling performance with acoustics.

It also brought two key innovations to more laptops in 2023 -- a larger full-width heatsink and Tri-Fan Technology said the company.

Tri-Fan Technology adds a third fan into the thermal design, providing critical airflow to internal components and helping the GPU to efficiently expel waste heat.

When paired with the new full-width heatsinks, this third fan pushes the performance of both ultraportable and esports-focused gaming machines to new heights, all without sacrificing acoustics.

