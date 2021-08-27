Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG YouTube Music Wear OS app now available on Samsung's new watches.

Google has started rolling out the new YouTube Music app for Wear OS. As of now, the app only works on the two new Samsung watches, the Galaxy Watch 4 as well as Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Available on the Play Store, the Wear OS version of YouTube Music offers up access to all of your playlists, mixes, and, of course, playback controls, reports 9to5Google.

The YouTube Music Wear OS app allows users to listen songs while the watch is connected to a Bluetooth device, download music directly to a smartwatch, and control playback.

To downloading the YouTube Music Wear OS app a use just need to open Google Play Store first on a watch and search for YouTube Music. Select the app so that the download begins. Once installation is done, one can log into an account and start listening.

One can only download songs while the smartwatch is plugged into a charger.

Currently, Google has not confirmed whether it plans to bring the app to older Wear OS smartwatches down the road or if the app will remain exclusive to smartwatches running Wear OS 3.

