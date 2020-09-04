Vodafone introduces Rs. 109, Rs. 169 prepaid plans: All you need to know

Image Source : VODAFONE New Vodafone plans

Vodafone Idea has introduced two new prepaid plans -- the Rs 109 and the Rs 169-- for users in India. The new plans are in addition to the various existing prepaid plans offered by the telecom operator. Read on to know more about the new Vodafone prepaid packs.

Vodafone Rs. 109, Rs. 169 plans: Benefits, validity

Starting with the Rs. 109 prepaid plan, it provides users with a total of 1GB of 4G and free 300 local and national SMSs. The plan also includes free unlimited voice calling for local, national, and roaming purposes. The plan comes with a validity of 20 days.

The Rs. 169 prepaid pack includes more data and offers 1GB of 4G per day. The plan, much like the Rs. 109 pack, provides users with unlimited local, national and roaming calls. It also includes free 100 SMS a day. The plan comes with a validity of 20 days.

Both prepaid plans are said to include Vodafone Play services and free Zee5 subscription. However, the Vodafone website doesn't mention so. The new Vodafone prepaid plans are now live the New Delhi circle and can be recharged via the Vodafone or Idea websites and even their respective apps.

To recall, Vodafone recently introduced the Rs. 46 voucher in the Kerala circle. The plan is now available in the Delhi circle as well. The Rs. 46 pack includes 100 Vodafone-to-Vodafone night minutes that are valid between 11 pm to 6 am. The pack comes with a validity of 28 days and can be recharged by dialling '*121#' from the registered Vodafone phone number.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage