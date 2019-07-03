Image Source : TWITTER/VIVO_INDIA Vivo Z1 Pro launching in India today: Expected price and specifications

Vivo Z1 Pro is set to launch in India today at an event in New Delhi. The phone is touted to be the official smartphone for PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019. The Vivo Z1 Pro is said to come with triple rear camera setup with LED flash along with in-display selfie camera (possible hole-punch).

Vivo Z1 Pro specifications expected

The Vivo Z1 Pro is said to come powered by Snapdragon 712 processor along with Adreno 616 GPU. For the camera, on the front would be the 32 Megapixel selfie camera, followed with a triple rear camera setup that includes an 8 Megapixel camera, 16 Megapixel sensor and 2 Megapixel sensor. It gets a fingerprint sensor at the back and is said to come with a dedicated game mode.

It is said to house a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Vivo Z1 Pro price in India

The Vivo Z1 Pro price in India will be announced, however, the phone seems to be the Vivo Z5x that was launched in China. The Vivo Z5x comes at a starting price of CNY 1,398 (Rs 14,400 approx.) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

