Vivo's FunTouch OS custom skin to be replaced with Origin OS: Know details

Vivo recently announced the latest version of its custom skin -- FunTouch OS 11 -- with new features and customisations. However, it seems like the company doesn't want to continue with it and will soon replace it with a new OS. Read on to know more about it.

Vivo to adopt new Origin OS

As per a report by Seekdevice, it is suggested that Vivo will announce the new Origin OS at the Vivo Developer Conference 2020, which will take place on November 19. The new skin will replace the FunTouch OS with a new design and a plethora of new features.

Previously, a tipster going by the name Digital Chat Station hinted at the new development. The tipster suggested that Vivo confirmed the news via its official WeChat account.

While details regarding the new Vivo OS aren't fully out, it is expected to be based on Android, much like FunTouch OS. It is expected to get a total makeover and show visible improvements over the FunTouch OS. More details regarding the Origin OS such as its features and release timeline will be revealed at VDC 2020. The tipster also suggested that Origin OS could be included in Vivo's X60 series expected to launch in November or December this year.

For those who don't know, Vivo was previously in the news for similar reasons. Back in December 2019, Vivo was expected to replace the FunTouch OS with Jovi OS instead of introducing a new FunTouch OS version. But that didn't happen after consultation with the team members. Following this confusion, the new FunTouch OS 11 was released.

Since Vivo has previously dismissed the idea of rebranding its custom skin, there are chances it would happen this time too. Hence, we need to take the aforementioned information with a grain of salt. To know what Vivo has up its sleeves, we need to wait until VDC 2020 in a few days. Stay tuned for more details.

