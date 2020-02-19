Tata Sky Binge will be free for first 30 days for new users: Here's how

Tata Sky Binge lets you access Amazon Prime, Hotstar and more

Popular DTH service provider Tata Sky has an offer you can't skip. Tata Sky Binge, which is a service for users to access all the over-the-top content on their TVs, now comes with a free 30-day trial for new users. Read on to know more about the offer.

Tata Sky Binge free for 30 days

Tata Sky is offering 30 days of free subscription for new users who are opting for the Tata Sky Binge service. The free 30-day trial will comprise access to popular OTT services such as Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Hungama, Sun NXT, and Eros Now.

Additionally, on the purchase of Tata Sky Binge service, users will get free three months of Amazon Prime and free monthly subscriptions to Hotstar, ZEE5, SunNXT, Eros Now, and Hungama.

As a reminder, the Tata Sky Binge service includes a free Amazon Fire TV Stick for free, which otherwise is priced at Rs. 3,999. The Amazon Fire TV Stick will come with 7 days of top-up along with the service.

Once the 30-day free trial will end and users want to continue using Tata Sky Binge, they will be required to pay Rs. 249 per month to access all the online content. To clear the air, on paying Rs. 249 per month for the Tata Sky Binge service, users will be able to get access to free Hotstar, ZEE5, SunNXT, Eros Now, and Hungama content, except for Amazon Prime Videos.

The Tata Sky Binge offer proves to be quite reasonable since the individual subscription price of the aforementioned is way more than first free three months and then Rs. 249 a month.

