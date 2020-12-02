Sennheiser HD 560S headphones launched in India: Price in India, features

Image Source : SENNHEISER Sennheiser HD 560S headphones launched in India.

Sennheiser on Wednesday announced the launch of the all-new HD 560S headphones in India. The premium headphones are priced at Rs. 18,990 and they compete against the likes of V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless, Sony WH-XB900N and more. The HD 560S is tailor-made for listeners who need to understand a tune in all its details, from the recording studio to the sound file.

It aims to show how a track is intended to be heard, rather than delivering an interpretation offered up by a headphone's sound design, the company said in a statement.

"These audiophile headphones meet Sennheiser's criteria for exceptional performance and will be a perfect companion for those who evaluate a recording's entire journey through the audio path," said Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser India.

The HD 560S' transducers are specifically tuned for accuracy, offering dependable A/B comparisons of mixes, sources and media formats. Its open-back ear-cups facilitate a natural expansion of sound waves, while their angled alignment recreates the optimal triangular listening position of loudspeakers for a wide, articulate sound-stage -- without the need for room treatment.

The product aims to offer a frequency response of 6 Hz–38 kHz frequency range with honesty, complemented by gratifying and smooth low-frequency extension. For maximum versatility, the HD 560S is equipped with a detachable 3-meter cable, 6.3mm jack and a 3.5mm adapter with a flexible 15cm lead.

(with inputs from IANS)