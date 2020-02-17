Samsung Galaxy Z Flip’s Ultra-Thin Glass Display isn’t really glass? See what it is

Is it round 2 of Samsung foldable device debacle?

Samsung’s most recent offering (apart from the Galaxy S20 series) is the Galaxy Z Flip, which has raised much hype and hope in the tech world. The foldable smartphone has the Ultra-Thin Glass display, which is a first is a definite highlight of the device. However, this very USP could really turn it into another nightmare for Samsung as it isn’t as durable as it should have been. Read on to know more about it.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip isn’t that durable

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip went through a durability test by the popular YouTube channel JerryRigEverything, which hints at another possible mistake made by Samsung.

As the durability test begins, it is noted that Samsung warns users to use the Galaxy Z Flip with care and not press the display or the front camera module too hard. A slight crease and a ‘divot’ appears when the smartphone is folded horizontally.

Starting with the scratch test, the Galaxy Z flip has impressions of scratches, which only happens on a plastic surface. The display proved to be weak in front of the lighter and had hints of deformation on it.

Among others, the side-mounted fingerprint scanner stopped working when it was exposed to scratching and the back glass broke when the device was bent outwards.

Having said that, the display still worked after all the severe scratches and the new hinge proved to be quite durable and dust resistant as claimed.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip’s UTG isn’t glass?

JerryRigEverything assumes the display could be made up of hybrid polymer with hints of glass in it, which makes us think Samsung is lying. However, it isn’t. In a statement to The Verge, Samsung has stated that the Galaxy Z Flip’s UTG display comes with a plastic covering that needs to be removed before it is used. Therefore, it is safe to say that Samsung isn’t lying and the Galaxy Z Flip’s glass display can be durable.

Received my Samsung Galaxy Z Flip just now. Opened the box. Removed the protective/instruction film. Flipped the phone as you would do since it’s a flip phone and this happened. I heard the crack as well. 😰 cold weather?#SamsungGalaxy #ZFlip #samsung pic.twitter.com/j8KLL2vm8d — Amir 💎 (@mondoir) February 14, 2020

However, this isn’t the only negative publicity for the Galaxy Z Fip. A Twitter user posted an image of the Galaxy Z Flip, which cracked from the middle. The cracked foldable smartphone was replaced in 24 hours. Additionally, a tech YouTuber faced a defect in his unit.

uh oh guys pic.twitter.com/RFiKFgFxts — Quinn Nelson (@SnazzyQ) February 16, 2020

With a blend of new technology and good looks, the Galaxy Z Flip could be Samsung’s success in the foldable smartphone segment. However, all these incidents put the Galaxy Z Flip in question and might turn it into the second Galaxy Fold.

