Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra India prices announced, pre-bookings begin today

Samsung Galaxy S20 series prices announced.

Samsung recently launched the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphones in India. The company showcased the new smartphones alongside the Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone at the Samsung Unpacked 2020 event. Samsung is yet to bring these smartphones to India. However, the company has rolled out the pricing of the Galaxy S20 family along with the announcement of the pre-bookings. Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphones can now be pre-booked from Samsung's official website at a starting price of Rs. 66,999.

Samsung Galaxy S20 is priced at Rs. 66,999 in India. Samsung Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra will come with a price tag of Rs. 73,999 and Rs. 92,999 respectively. The aforementioned prices are for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage models only. Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ are available in Cosmic Gray and Cosmic Blue colour variants. The high-end Galaxy S20 Ultra only comes in Cosmic Gray colour variant. Also, the Galaxy S20+ buyers will have an option to choose Cosmic Black as the colour variant.

Interested buyers can head over to Samsung's official website to pre-book any of the Galaxy S20 series smartphones starting today. The South Korean giant will start shipping these smartphones on March 6.

As for the pre-booking offers, Samsung Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra buyers can grab a pair of Galaxy Buds+ at Rs 1,999. For the same, Galaxy S20 buyers will need to pay Rs. 2,999. Apart from this, the company is also selling the Samsung Care+ package, which covers accidental physical or liquid damage for a period of one year for Rs. 1,999. The offers are applicable only to the buyers who pre-book the device from Samsung's website.

Additionally, Samsung is also offering no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 6,166.58 per month and standard EMI options starting at Rs. 3,483.38 per month. The buyers will also be able to get EMI options on select Debit Cards and Bajaj Finserv cards.

Samsung has also partnered with Reliance Jio to offer double data benefits to those opting for Rs 4,999 annual plan. Basically, Jio users will be able to avail an additional one year of services at no extra cost. There are offers on other networks also as Airtel is also offering double data on its Rs 298 and Rs 398 prepaid plans for 10 consecutive recharges. Vodafone and Idea customers can avail similar benefits on Rs 399 prepaid plan for the first six recharges.

Meanwhile, Samsung recently dropped the prices of the Galaxy S10 lineup on its official website. Samsung Galaxy S10e is now listed with a price tag of Rs. 47,900. As for the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+, they are now available for a starting price of Rs. 54,900 and Rs. 61,900 respectively. In the premium S range, the company is now also selling the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite for a starting price of Rs. 39,999.