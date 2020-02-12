Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra launched: Price, Specifications and more

Samsung Galaxy S20 launched

Since 2020 began, South Korea tech major Samsung has been making headlines for its first high-end set of smartphones in the Galaxy S series. The launch day has finally arrived. Dismissing all the speculations and rumours, Samsung has finally launched its new Galaxy S20 series, comprising the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra at its Unpacked 2020 event. Here’s all you need to know about the new Samsung smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Features, Specifications

Starting with the Galaxy S20, the smartphone acts as the base model in the S20 series and sports a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display. As a reminder, all the Galaxy S20 smartphones come with an Infinity-O display, much like the recent Galaxy S10 Lite and the Note 10 Lite.

As for the design, the Galaxy S20 sports a rectangular camera module at the back, much the Galaxy S10 Lite. The cameras are the highlighting point of the Galaxy S20; there is a triple-camera setup at the back.

The smartphone comes in two processor variants depending on the various markets: a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 one and the Exynos 990 one. The smartphone comes in RAM/ROM configurations:

The device gets its juice from a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging tech. It runs Android 10 with Samsung UI 2.0 on top. Additionally, it has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Features, Specifications

The Galaxy S20+ is the second model in the S20 series and comes with a bigger display size compared to the Galaxy S20. It features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display and will also come in two processor variants, in accordance with the market it is launched in. This Galaxy S20+ also has the cameras as its USP and it houses an extra camera sensor, totalling up to four rear cameras.

Meet the camera that changes photography, and the phone that changes mobile. Introducing #GalaxyS20 Ultra, #GalaxyS20+ and #GalaxyS20 pic.twitter.com/QwwOrRZAWj — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) February 11, 2020

The smartphone is backed by a bigger 4,500mAh battery, runs the same Android 10 OS along with Samsung’s own skin It supports fast charging and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Features, Specifications

The Galaxy S20 Ultra is a surprise member in the Galaxy S20 series since no one expected to much-expensive Samsung smartphone when we awaited the Galaxy S10e successor. The smartphone comes with a 6.9-inch Super AMOLED display and comes with the same processor versions as the other two Galaxy S20 siblings. The device comes in RAM/ ROM options:

The Galaxy S20 Ultra cameras are not only its USP but also the star of the show. The smartphone features a 108MP quad-camera setup. Other rear cameras include. The front camera is rated at a whopping 40MP, which is a first for a smartphone.

The smartphone sources its fuel from a huge 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support, Samsung UI 2.0 based on Android 10, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra Price, Availability

Samsung Galaxy S20 will be available at a starting price of USD 999 (roughly Rs. 71,000). The Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra will be available for USD 1199 (roughly Rs. 85,500) and USD 1,399 (roughly Rs. 1 lakh) respectively. All three smartphones will come with support for 5G out of the box.

Latest technology news