Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e prices slashed in India amid Galaxy S20 launch

Samsung Galaxy S10 series receive a price cut in India.

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Z Flip smartphones at the Samsung Unpacked 2020 event. At the event, the company also declared that they will be reducing the prices of the last year's Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphones. While the new Galaxy S20 series have not arrived in India yet, Samsung silently slashed the prices of the previous year's flagship phones on their official website. Here's a quick look at the new prices of the Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and the Galaxy S10e.

Samsung Galaxy S10e, which was previously available for Rs. 55,900, now gets a price cut of Rs. 8,000. The smartphone is now listed with a price tag of Rs. 47,900. The 128GB and 512GB variants of the Samsung Galaxy S10 are now available for Rs. 54,900 and Rs. 59,900 respectively. Notably, the 512GB storage variant of the Galaxy S10 is available only in Prism White colour variant whereas the 128GB variant comes in all three colour options including Prism black, Prism blue and Prism White.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ comes with a starting price tag of Rs. 61,900. The base model with 128GB storage is available in three colour options, including, Prism black, Prism blue and Prism White. The smartphone is also available in 512GB and 1TB storage options for Rs. 69,900 and Rs. 79,900 respectively. While 512GB variant is available in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colour options, the 1TB variant comes only in the Ceramic White colour.

Also Read: Samsung Unpacked 2020: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

The new pricing is reflected on Samsung's official website. Apart from that, the prices have also been updated on e-commerce websites like Flipkart and Amazon.