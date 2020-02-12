Samsung Galaxy Z Flip unveiled: See features, specifications and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung is hosting its Unpacked 2020 event, and the company has unveiled its second foldable device -- the Galaxy Z Flip. The foldable smartphone acts as Samsung’s another step in the foldable smartphone world and tries to fulfil the company’s ‘foldable’ dream. Read on to know more about the new Galaxy Z Flip smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Design

Starting with the design, the Galaxy Z Flip carries a clamshell design, much like the Motorola Moto Razr, which is also its direct competitor. The foldable smartphone folds horizontally and comes with a hinge, which calls for convenient folding and unfolding. The hinge enables the 'Flex Mode' so that you can use the device like a laptop in different angles. The hinge is expected to contribute to the durability of the Samsung foldable device, which posed as a big problem with the Galaxy Fold launched last year.

The smartphone expands into a 6.7-inch AMOLED display when unfolded and becomes a compact one when folded. The Galaxy Z Flip comes in colour options, namely, Purple, Black, and Gold.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Features, Specifications

The foldable smartphone also has a small 1.06-inch display, which is visible when the device is folded. The small display is mainly meant to show notifications.

Additionally, the Galaxy Z Flip has a special Thome Browne Edition (in collaboration with fashion designer Thome Browne), which includes the Thome Browne-mandatory stripped Z Fip, Galaxy Buds+, and the Galaxy Active 2 smartwatch. More details will be announced tomorrow at the New York Fashion Week.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Price, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip comes with a price tag of $1,340 (around Rs. 95,600) and will be up for grabs, starting February 14. The smartphone will be available in three colour variants - Mirror Purple, Mirror Black and Mirror Gold.

In development......

Latest technology news