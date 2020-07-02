Samsung inadvertently leaks Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in bronze: See how it looks like

Image Source : MAX WEINBACK/TWITTER Leaked Galaxy Note 20 in Mystic Bronze

It's time for Samsung to unveil the new members in its Galaxy Note series, which are purportedly called the Galaxy Note 20, the Note 20+ and the Note 20 Ultra. The smartphones have been featuring in the rumour mill for a while and are expected to launch pretty soon. Prior to the official unveiling, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has been leaked again in a new colour option, telling us that this is how it will look like. Read on to know more about it.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in Bronze

Samsung has unknowingly leaked the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in 'Mystic Bronze' on its Russian website. The leaked image suggests that the South Korean tech major will launch a new colour option for the upcoming new Galaxy Note 20 series, which appears quite new and nice.

The leaked images (courtesy, leakster Max Weinbach) hint at a huge smartphone, a design usually seen on a Galaxy Note, all hued in bronze. The rear camera module and even the S Pen are painted in bronze and it looks like a rather attractive device that is expected to launch soon. Here's a look at the tweet posted by Weinbach:

Samsung accidently posted the Note20 Ultra in Mystic Bronze on their Russian website. It looks great! pic.twitter.com/irRWVHLq5e — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 1, 2020

Galaxy Note 20 Expected features, specifications

While not is available at the time of writing, previous rumours suggest that the Galaxy Note 20 series will get three smartphones: the Galaxy Note 20, the Note 20+ and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The smartphones are expected to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and feature a huge 6.9-inch AMOLED display. The camera department is expected to be improved, much like the one seen on the Galaxy S20 series and the devices are most likely to support 5G connectivity.

There could be an improved S Pen, bigger batteries, and improved camera features for the Galaxy Note 20 series. The smartphones are expected to launch on August 5 via the Samsung Unpacked event, that will most probably take place online.

As we lack concrete details, we need to wait for the official ones. Until then, rumours and leaks should suffice. Stay tuned for more information on the same.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage