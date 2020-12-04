Realme X50 Pro 5G starts receiving Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 update

Realme X50 Pro receives Android 11 update.

Realme on Friday announced that it has started rolling out the Realme UI 2.0 update for its flagship smartphone, the Realme X50 Pro 5G. The new update is based on Android 11 and does bring a lot on offer.

According to the company, based on Android 11, the Realme UI 2.0 is one of the most customisable and seamless OS in the market, created for a highly personalized UI experience for the Gen Z user.

"Realme has worked closely with Google and was one of the first phone manufacturers to provide Android 11 to its users after Google officially released it in September," the company said in a statement.

With the Realme UI 2.0, customers can choose notification bar colours, shortcut buttons, settings for interface icons, and other 23 interfaces. Realme UI 2.0 also offers exciting features that enhance social media experiences.

In addition, with the support of Deepsea Privacy Plan and Security Shield, the Realme UI 2.0 assures that the user's data and information are safe and secure.

The Realme UI 2.0 also offers a 45 per cent improvement in system resource utilization, resulting in a 32 per cent increase in system speed and a 17 per cent increase in frame rate stability over the previous generation.

Realme X50 Pro, with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, the first 5G flagship smartphone in India was launched in February this year with the previous edition of the Realme UI based on Android 10.

(with IANS inputs)