Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom start receiving Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 update.

Realme has started rolling out Realme UI 2.0 stable version update for the users of Realme X3 and Realme X3 Super Zoom following the Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) roadmap.

Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 brings unlimited customization options to meet Gen Z’s rich imagination and creativity. The update also reaffirms Realme’s commitment to providing regular and timely updates to its devices.

Also, continuing the trend Realme X3 and Realme X3 Super Zoom devices are now fetching the May Realme UI 2.0 stable version update.

The roll-out of realme UI 2.0 stable version is being released in batches and will reach users very soon.