Realme C12, Realme C15 launching in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price and more

Image Source : REALME Realme C12, C15 launch today

Realme is all set to launch two new smartphones -- the Realme C12 and the Realme C15 -- in India today. Both smartphones will join the recently-launched Realme C11 and are a part of the company's budget Realme C series and have been launched globally prior to their entry in the country. Read on to know more about it.

Realme C12, C15: How to watch the live-stream?

The Realme C12 and the Realme C15 will be introduced via an online event scheduled for 12:30 pm today. The launch event can be viewed live by heading to the company's YouTube channel. Here's a link for the same:

Interested people can also go for Realme's other social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook to watch the launch event live.

Realme C12, C15: Features, Specifications, Price

The Realme C12 and the Realme C15 come with MediaTek Helio G35 processor and a huge 6,000mAh battery as their main highlights. While the Realme C15 was launched last month, the Realme C12 arrived recently in Indonesia.

Starting with the Realme C12, it comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display and comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. On the camera front, it gets three rear cameras (13MP main cameras, 2MP macro lens, 2MP B&W sensor) and a 5MP front camera. It runs Realme UI based on Android 10 and doesn't support fast charging. Additionally, it houses a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Realme C15 has the same display as the Realme C12. It comes with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is more than the Realme C12. Camera-wise, there are quad rear cameras (13MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, a B&W sensor, a retro lens) and an 8MP selfie snapper. It also runs Realme UI based on Android 10, get a fingerprint scanner at the back, and supports 18W fast charging.

While exact pricing details aren't known, both the Realme C12 and the Realme C15 fall under Rs. 10,000.

Furthermore, Realme will also launch the Realme Buds Classic wired earphones alongside. The earphones will feature an in-ear design, support 14.2mm drivers, and a built-in remote. There could also be support for in-line microphone and inbuilt cable organiser. The Realme earphones could be priced under Rs. 500.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage