Qualcomm commits USD 1.5mn to India's fight against COVID-19

Image Source : QUALCOMM Qualcomm commits $1.5mn to India's fight against COVID-19.

Qualcomm India on Tuesday announced a financial aid of $1.5 million (approximately Rs 11.3 crore) to help India tackle the spread of COVID-19. The contributions will be made towards PM CARES Fund, and multiple relief and public healthcare infrastructure initiatives, the chip-making giant said.

The public healthcare infrastructure efforts include enabling broader availability of COVID-19 test kits, preventive health screening, helping front-line police forces and healthcare workers with sanitization and personal protective equipment as well as relief work supporting feeding the needy and at-risk in various regions across India.

"We are living in unprecedented times and the need of the hour is for all of us to come together and stand as a united force in fighting this pandemic," Rajen Vagadia, Vice President, Qualcomm India Pvt. Ltd. and President, Qualcomm India and Saarc.

"As a community, we will need to continue to work together to create solutions that address future challenges with insight and compassion."

Qualcomm India has also committed to match employees' personal donations towards COVID-19 relief funds, with a matching contribution to the PM CARES Fund through its "Charitable Match Programme"

Latest Technology News

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage