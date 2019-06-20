Image Source : PIXABAY/WEBSTER2703 Porn stars protest outside Instagram office aimed at 'vague' nudity rules

Several porn stars went on to join others in their protest against nudity censorship policies outside Instagram's Silicon Valley headquarters that have been incorporated by Facebook in family apps.

According to the London Free Press report, the adult film artists have described Instagram's nudity rules inconsistent, vague and threatening to their livelihood.

President of the Adult Performers Actors Guild (APAG), Alana Evans tweeted, "Today (Wednesday) was such an amazing day and I am so thankful to my team, our supporters, but most importantly, our members and performers who joined this fight. We have proven we can be heard! Go UNION!!!@APAGunion".

According to its Twitter bio, Adult Performers Actors Guild (APAG) is a federally recognised union in the US organising actors and actresses in the adult film industry and Amber Lynn alleged that her Instagram account got disabled because of 'false allegations'.

Other media reports suggest that Adult film star Amber Lynn had been building her brand on Instagram for the past five years that had 100,000 followers. She accused the platform of neither answering queries nor giving an opportunity to correct any problems for future reference.

Commenting on Lynn's concerns, APAG tweeted, "Why would they reactivate the account, only to take it down again within 24 hours without explanation? Amber Lynn wants them to make it where they let the user know what exactly they did wrong instead of the generic 'doesn't meet guidelines'."

"Instagram's policies are totally opaque, I have no idea how they enforce them," the report quoted porn artist Betty Tompkins, who was also de-platformed from Instagram as saying.

Naked images are banned on the site according to Instagram's community guidelines.

The policy states, "This includes photos, videos, and some digitally-created content that show sexual intercourse, genitals, and close-ups of fully-nude buttocks. It also includes some photos of female nipples, but photos of post-mastectomy scarring and women actively breastfeeding are allowed".

Last month in June, there were around 100 people who had stripped naked in front of Facebook's New York headquarters to protest against Instagram's policies around artistic nudity.

The company later said that it would meet the National Coalition Against Censorship (NCAC) and re-think its stance on artistic nudity.

NCAC had launched the #WeTheNipple campaign in April calling for a change in policies of Facebook and Instagram regarding photographic artistic nudity.

