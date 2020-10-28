OnePlus Watch will launch but it has been delayed indefinitely: Here's why

Image Source : PIXABAY OnePlus Watch delayed

OnePlus has been rumoured to unveil its first-ever smartwatch -- the OnePlus Watch -- for which we have been seeing a number of rumours and a recent confirmation from the company that it will arrive. However, a new leak now suggests that the smartwatch has been delayed and we don't when it will launch. Read on to know more about this.

OnePlus Watch launch delayed

It is suggested that OnePlus has postponed the launch of its smartwatch indefinitely. While the reasons behind this aren't known, popular leakster Max Jambor has suggested that it could be due to 'some complications with the production or software development.'

For those who don't know, the company, at the launch of the OnePlus 8T, confirmed the OnePlus Watch and suggested that it will launch soon. It was slated to launch this month but it doesn't seem so anymore. Previously, it was expected to launch alongside the OnePlus 8T.

While this is not confirmed, it could be possible due to several changes OnePlus has been going through lately such as the departure of co-founder Carl Pei or the pricing issues that have been a problem for its flagships.

To recall, the OnePlus Watch, with a model number 'W301GB,' recently received IMDA certification. Although details are rather vague, it could come with a circular dial, run WearOS, and compete with the likes of the Oppo Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, and even the Apple Watch. Additionally, it is expected to get basic smartwatch functions such as heart rate monitor, activity tracker, possible support for SPO2, and more.

Having said that, we need to wait until OnePlus gives out more details on the same. Hence, stay tuned.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage