OnePlus' first-ever smartwatch could launch super soon as hinted by IMDA certification

OnePlus has been setting its foot in various segments apart from just smartphones. It went on by launching its first smart TV, wireless charger, and the most recent truly wireless earbuds. Now, it seems like the company is geared up to expand its portfolio with the launch of the first-ever OnePlus smartwatch. Read on to know more about it.

OnePlus smartwatch to launch soon

The company's purported OnePlus Watch, carrying a model number 'W301GB' has received IMDA certification. The IMDA listing suggests that OnePlus will be soon introducing its smartwatch for us.

While the listing doesn't reveal much about the possible OnePlus product, there have been several rumours in the past years that throw light on how the device could be like. As per the leaks, the OnePlus Watch could come with a circular dial and run Google's WearOS. To recall, OnePlus' smartwatch has been making rounds since 2016, meaning it could finally become a reality.

The smartwatch was previously expected to launch alongside the OnePlsus 8 but failed to make its entry. Hence, we can expect it to arrive with the OnePlus 8T by the end of this year.

OnePlus' entry into the wearable segment will help it compete against the likes of Oppo (which launched a smartwatch recently), Realme, Samsung, and even Apple.

Since details regarding the OnePus smartwatch aren't concrete at the time of writing, we need to wait until something official pops up. Hence, stay tuned for further information.

