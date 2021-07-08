Follow us on OnePlus teams up with MediaTek for bringing flagship chipset to Nord 2 5G.

OnePlus on Wednesday said it has partnered with MediaTek to integrate the latter's flagship chipset in its upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone. All the previous OnePlus smartphones were powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processors.

OnePlus has worked closely with MediaTek to enhance the AI-based features of the Dimensity 1,200 chipset, a statement said. "The collaborative AI work completed on top of MediaTek's Dimensity Open Resource Architecture brings a host of new AI-based features to the OnePlus Nord 2 5G to enhance the user experience across various touchpoints," it added.

To highlight the new AI capabilities of the chipset, OnePlus and MediaTek have chosen the name Dimensity 1200-AI to distinguish it from the standard Dimensity 1200 chipset. "At OnePlus, we are committed to sharing the best technology with the world, and the OnePlus Nord line reaffirms this mission in a more accessible price category.

“The fast and smooth smartphone experience is an integral part of what makes OnePlus unique, and we are always seeking new ways and technologies that allow us to bring that experience to more users,” its founder Pete Lau said.

OnePlus -- which competes with companies like Samsung and Apple -- had introduced the Nord series last year as an affordable option to its premium offerings. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G will integrate AI-enabled advancements, including AI-assisted photography for superior imaging, display enhancements for a top-ranking user experience, better response times for faster and smoother gaming, among others.

"The Dimensity 1200-AI is the first example of MediaTek's Dimensity Open Resource Architecture initiative, optimising the powerful Dimensity 1200 5G chipset to deliver a customised experience for OnePlus users,” JC Hsu, Corporate VP and GM of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit, said.

As AI is reshaping the future of chipset technology, this initiative gives brands like OnePlus access to the latest AI-powered capabilities with the flexibility to innovate in new and exciting ways, Hsu added.