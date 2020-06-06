MyGovIndia on TikTok: How to dodge fake accounts and follow the right one

Image Source : DEVESH ARORA The official MyGovIndia TikTok account has over 8 lakh followers.

MyGovIndia TikTok Account: Even after a backlash, TikTok is still one of the most popular apps in India. The application comes on top on both the Google Play Store as well as the Apple App Store. This has led to a lot of companies making their TikTok accounts in order to improve their social media engagement. Now, even the government is making announcements via TikTok.

MyGovIndia has created its official account on the short video sharing platform. This will help the government to reach out to the maximum audience and spread the awareness of what is going around the country.

While the official MyGovIndia TikTok account has already received over 8 lakh followers, people are still getting confused and ending up following the fake accounts. So, here’s a quick look at the official TikTok account of MyGovIndia.

One can click on the TikTok video embedded above to directly open the latest video uploaded by MyGovIndia. However, you can also cross-check a few things if you are manually searching for the account on your smartphone.

To start with, the MyGovIndia TikTok account is verified, which means you should see a blue tick badge right alongside the username. Also, the account is not following and has over 875k followers as of writing this article. The official profile uses the statement, “Citizen engagement platform of Government of India.” in its bio. Lastly, the account has already received over 6.3 million likes till now.Citizen engagement platform of Government of India.

