Microsoft officially ends support for Windows 10 Mobile: Here's what it means

With the Windows Mobile operating system, even Nokia Lumia became popular

In order to compete in the smartphone space, Microsoft launched Windows Phone 7 back in 2010. The latest version being the Windows 10 Mobile, the operating system did not receive much love either from the developers or the users themselves. While the operating system has already been dead, the company has finally announced the end of its support.

One of the biggest reasons why users are still sticking with Windows Mobile is the Microsoft Office suite. The suite of apps including Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and OneNote work much better on a Windows Phone when compared to Android or iOS. So, the company has announced that the office apps will keep receiving updates and security patches until January 12, 2021.

WhatsApp, one of the most popular instant messaging applications, has also announced the end of support for Windows Mobile. The application will stop working on Windows devices starting December 31, 2019.

In case you are still using a Windows Phone, it is high time that you make a switch to either Android or iOS. Both the operating systems offer a ton of applications on their respective app stores and bring constant updates or security patches.