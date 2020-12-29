Image Source : LG LG rolls out AirPlay 2, HomeKit support for 2018 smart TVs.

LG has started rolling out a software update that includes AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support for select 2018 smart TV models. LG initially said that AirPlay 2 and HomeKit would be limited to its 2019 and newer TV models, since it could not "guarantee" a "seamless user experience" on older models, resulting in tens of thousands of people petitioning the company to reconsider, reports MacRumors.

AirPlay 2 allows iPhone and iPad users to stream content from their devices to compatible LG TVs while HomeKit lets users control and integrate a TV with Apple's smart home ecosystem.

In April, LG indicated in a support document that it planned to add AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support to some of its 2018 smart TVs by October 2020. Earlier, LG's UK Twitter account said it had "no plans" to update its pre-2019 TVs with support for AirPlay 2 or HomeKit. However, that tweet has since been deleted.

In addition, LG also announced worldwide support for Apple's TV app on select LG 2018 OLED and Super UHD TVs, with support for UHD TV models to follow.