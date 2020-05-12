Reliance Jio reportedly giving free unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calls for a day

Image Source : JIO Jio recently introduced new prepaid plans

Reliance Jio has reportedly introduced a new benefit for prepaid users in India. The new benefit provides users with free unlimited voice calls. The free prepaid plan will be valid for a day, that is, only 24 hours. Read on to know more about it.

Jio offering free unlimited voice calls

As per a report by OnlyTech, Jio is offering its prepaid users with unlimited voice calls for free for a day. However, the calls can only be made to other Jio numbers and don't apply for other networks. It is suggested that the free voice calls are part of the Jio Grace plan.

Users will get hold of the free unlimited voice calls only when their existing prepaid plan's validity ends. This move is to provide users with additional calling capabilities even when the prepaid packs end. This will be helpful in situations when users aren't able to get their Jio numbers recharged once the plan gets deactivated. However, it's still advised that users get their recharges conducted soon so that they can make calls and use the internet when the free plan ends after 24 hours.

To clear the air, Jio hasn't made the 'Grace plan' official at the time of writing. Additionally, it isn't known if users get a notification once the free plan gets activated and if it works on all prepaid plans or select ones.

For those who don't know, Jio recently introduced the new Work From Home prepaid plan worth Rs. 2,399 and new add-on plans priced at Rs 151, Rs 201 and Rs 251. The new plans are meant to provide users with more 4G data while they are working from home.

