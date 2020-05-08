Reliance Jio announces new Work From Home plans and vouchers

Image Source : DEVESH ARORA Reliance Jio launches new work from home plans and vouchers.

Reliance Jio is now encouraging the work from home culture by launching new prepaid plans that offer enough data. Alongside the new annual plan, the company has also introduced three new data vouchers to its portfolio. Jio claims that the new annual plan offers 33 percent more value over its competitors.

The new Rs. 2,399 prepaid plan joins the annual plan force with the existing Rs. 2,121 prepaid plan. With the new Rs. 2,399 plan, the company is offering 2GB data per day alongside unlimited voice calls and SMS messages. The annual plan comes with a validity of 365 days.

This plan might seem expensive on the basis of the upfront cost. However, upon calculations, the plans will set you back around Rs. 200 per month. In comparison, a similar plan when bought with 28 days of validity will cost you Rs. 249.

Alongside the new Rs. 2,399 plan, there will be a Rs. 2,121 prepaid plan as well. With a validity of 365 days, the plan will bring in benefits like 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calls and SMS messages.

Apart from the new annual plan, the company has also introduced new data add-on packs. Just like previous data vouchers, the new ones also lack a data cap, which means you will be able to use as much data as you have got with the voucher even in a single day. Also, the validity of these vouchers goes co-terminus with the existing plans.

At a price of Rs. 151, Reliance Jio is offering customers 30GB of 4G data. For more data, the users can shell out Rs. 201 or Rs. 251 to get 40GB and 50GB data respectively.

